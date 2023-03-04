Terrorist killed in Mir Ali: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed as security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on Friday, according to ISPR.
During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.
The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
