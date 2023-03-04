PM forms panel to probe Bhara Kahu incident

By Muhammad Anis

ISLAMABAD: Taking a serious notice of collapse of Bhara Kahu underpass structure, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

Ex-federal secretary interior Shahid Khan will head the inquiry committee, which will look into every aspect of the incident. The inquiry may delay the project that is slated to be complete by March 23.

The inquiry committee has been directed to prepare its report on emergency basis and submit the same to the premier, a statement issued by the Prime Minister House said.

The prime minister said negligence with regard to the underpass project would not be tolerated. He directed the committee to identify those responsible for the incident.

It may be pointed out here that the underpass girders underpass collapsed suddenly on Thursday. However, no loss of lives was reported.

The project completion, which will ease the flow of traffic from Islamabad, tops the prime minister’s priorities.

The contact was awarded on government to government basis. In an earlier incident on February 25, at least two construction workers died and three others were injured when the shuttering of a pillar of the bypass collapsed after a trailer rammed into it.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Privatisation Abid Hussain Bhayo called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The matters related to the Privatisation Division were also discussed, the PM Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday affirmed fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar in diverse fields, based on common values and aspirations for future.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Qatar’s ambassador Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani, who briefed him on various activities undertaken to enhance the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the mutual commitment of both sides to translate the deep-rooted relations into mutually rewarding economic ties.

He thanked Qatar for its humanitarian support to people of Pakistan in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in 2022.He stressed the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation in all avenues of mutual interest and benefit.

The Qatari Ambassador thanked the prime minister for his stewardship in furthering the brotherly bilateral relations and assured reciprocity and support from the Qatari side in this regard.