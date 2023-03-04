Shahzad Rana appointed as PCB Election Commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, former Deputy Attorney General and ex-Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has been appointed as the Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The appointment was made by the PCB Patron and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in accordance with Article 29 of the PCB Constitution 2014.
Following the notification, Rana assumed charge on Thursday and met the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, to discuss the elections process, which will commence with elections in approximately 50 districts.
Rana has appointed 13 Deputy Election Commissioners, who will be responsible for conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in the districts.
These 13 Deputy Election Commissioners are Abdul Malik, Ahsan Ahmed Jatoi, Ch Asim Rasheed, Farhan Zia, Khalid Mitro, Khawar Mehmood, Khushal Kasi, Malik Sardar Khan, Mohsin Shabbir Bhatti, Mubashar Maqsood Jaffar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Yar Khan and Shahid Qayum.
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe will lead Paris Saint-Germain into their meeting with Nantes on Saturday looking for the goal...
TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRRLahore Qalandars 6 5 1 0 0 10 1.367Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.844Islamabad...
RAWALPINDI: Azam Khan’s 72 not out overshadowed all the hard work put in by Imad Wasim as Islamabad United pushed...
Ag AFPMANCHESTER: Rampant Manchester United are eager to inflict more pain on Liverpool at Anfield as Arsenal aim to...
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was charged with rape on Friday, French prosecutors...
LAHORE: The two top teams of the current season of the HBL Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans...
Comments