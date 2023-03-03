HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

MILAN: Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti says his players are drowning out what he sees as premature title chatter...
DUBAI: Novak Djokovic is hoping the Paris 2024 Games will be his most successful Olympics to date, as he continues to...
LAHORE: Spirited Lahore Qalandars edged out Quetta Gladiators for a 17-run win in the 18th match of the ongoing HBL...
RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has set sights on scoring the fastest century of the Pakistan Super...
RAWALPINDI: Half way into the Pakistan Super League VIII and Karachi Kings are facing prospects of their early exit...
MUMBAI: Decorated Australia cricket captain Meg Lanning will skipper the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women´s...
