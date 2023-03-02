HEC holds education expo in Colombo

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission in Colombo held a three-day Higher Education Expo at Exhibition and Convention Centre (SLECC) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Thirteen Pakistani public sector universities took part in the Expo and outreached students from Sri Lankan colleges and universities as well as parents. HEC officials, led by Project Director HEC Jehanzeb Khan, arranged two seminars to create awareness about higher education opportunities for Sri Lankan students in Pakistan, especially the Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students under the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation.

Students and faculty raised different queries about the scholarship program, the educational system of Pakistan, and the facilities available for international students. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Major General (r) Umar Farooq Burki graced the event with his presence and appreciated the arrangements made by HEC at the Expo venue. The Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme offers scholarships to Sri Lankan students, student and faculty exchange opportunities, and professional training for Sri Lankan officials, in addition to efforts for enhanced collaboration through higher education expos and the establishment of a Centre of Asian Civilisation in Sri Lanka.

Under the Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students, HEC provides the Sri Lankan students an opportunity to study at the best Pakistani universities. Under the programme, 800 fully-funded and 200 partially-funded scholarships will be offered to Sri Lankan students from undergraduate to doctoral levels. They appreciated the initiatives of the scholarship programme and efforts of HEC and the Pakistan Govt for enhancing the educational capacity of Sri Lankan youth.