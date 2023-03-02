LWMC, Wasa conduct joint cleanliness

LAHORE: Keeping in view the hazards faced by the residents of Shanghai Road, LWMC in collaboration with Wasa conducted a special cleanliness operation for clearance of Shanghai Drain here Wednesday.
In this regard, LWMC deployed additional workforce and staff near Shanghai Road to clear the drain. The special operation was started from 11th February, 2023 and would be continued until the proper cleaning of the drain. As per spokesperson for LWMC, 70-75 tons of waste was being lifted on daily basis from Shanghai drain. During the special cleanliness operation, LWMC lifted more than 2,000 tons of waste till now with the help of more than 25 sanitary workers, four dumpers and excavator.
In addition to this, LWMC enforcement team issued more than 50 notices and 20 challans worth Rs36,000 over illegal dumping of waste in drain. —
