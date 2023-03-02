LDA auctions 14 plots

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) organised a grand public auction of plots in which 14 plots located in Sabzazar, Tajpura, Jubilee Town and Avenue One were auctioned for Rs13 crore 62 lakh 55 thousand 753.

LDA officials said the auction plots included six commercial and eight residential plots. Plot no. 504-A (Corner) Block C Sabzazar (Commercial) were auctioned in Rs34 lakh 21 thousand 53 and Plot No. 545, Block D Tajpura (Commercial) was auctioned for Rs62 lakh 1 thousand 600, Plot No 546 Block D Tajpura (Residential) auctioned for Rs73 lakh, 70 thousands and 700, plot No 54 Block E Tajpura (residential) auctioned for Rs92 lakh 18 thousand 400; Plot No55 (Corner) Block E Tajpura (Residential) auctioned for Rs98 lakh 78 thousand 400 and Plot No 571 (Corner) Block B Jubilee Town was auctioned for Rs58 lakh 69 thousand 600.

Plot No 578 Block C Jubilee Town (Residential) were auctioned for Rs61 lakh 81 thousand and Rs20, Plot No 579 Block C Jubilee Town (Residential) was auctioned for Rs62 Lakhs, 42 thousands and 400.

Plot No 775 corner block D Jubilee Town (Residential) auctioned for Rs25.6 million and plot No 542 block F Jubilee Town residential was auctioned in Rs75 lakh and 45 thousands.

Plot No 669 Block F Jubilee Town residential auctioned in Rs78 lakh, 46 thousand and 800, Plot No 1647 Block C LDA Avenue One (Commercial) was auctioned for One crore and 69 lakhs, 80 thousands and 600 rupees was auctioned.

Plot No. 1648 Block C LDA Avenue One (Commercial) was auctioned for Rs One crore 19 lakh 50 thousand and Plot No 1199 (Corner) Block J LDA Avenue One (Commercial) was auctioned for Rs One crore 69 Lakh 80 thousand 600.

Public auction was held under the supervision of members of auction Committee including director finance, director housing and other officers concerned .

The Terms and Conditions were read out clearly on the occasion.