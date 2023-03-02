 
Thursday March 02, 2023
HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

By News Desk
March 02, 2023

TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRR

Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 0 0 8 ­­1.470

Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.844

Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.334

Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.896

Karachi Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 0.565

Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.977

