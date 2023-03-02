Procrastination nation

These days, it seems as though people are always in a rush and will discard all decency towards others to get to their destination. Our motorists are among the worst in the world when it comes to road rage. Overtaking other vehicles from the wrong lane, thrusting their own vehicle through narrow gaps, avoiding U-turns and driving the wrong way. Furthermore, we tend to become restless while standing in queues to pay utility bills and submitting admission forms but have all the time in the world for answering phone calls or chatting away with some acquaintance on the roadside, oblivious to others trying to get by. We jump our turn at hair salons but take our sweet time while preening before the mirror.

Even if we have time and space to accomplish a duty or activity, we let the deadline approach us as we have made a habit of doing things at the eleventh hour. We will be recorded in anthropological history as the ‘procrastination generation’. We waste time when we should be doing things, leave important tasks to the last minute and trample over others on our way to get them done.

M Nadeem Nadir

Kasur