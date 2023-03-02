Missing minor girl found dead with torture marks

The tortured body of a minor girl was found in Bin Qasim Town on Wednesday, sparking shock and anger in the community.

The girl, identified as six-year-old Farah, daughter of Muhammad Azam, was found dead near a drain of the Pakistan Steel Mills. Bin Qasim SHO Fahadul Hassan said police mobiles rushed to the scene acting on information, found the body of the girl and took it to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical examination and an autopsy.

During the investigation, Azam, who had already reported his daughter’s missing complaint, told the police that he was a resident of Data Nagar, Bin Qasim, and worked as a labourer. He said his daughter left the house to play outside three days ago. When it was evening hours, they went in search of her but couldn’t find any trace of her. They also checked the houses of the neighbors, but all in vain. Later, he reported the matter to the police.

SHO Hassan stated that it was still early to confirm about any sexual assault as the body had decomposed. The exact motive would be clear after a complete medical examination and a postmortem, he said.

However, he said, they had detained two people for questioning and were also checking for the availability of CCTV cameras that could help them in catching the culprit who had kidnapped the girl and dumped her body.

Missing boy found

Police have traced the wareabouts of a minor boy who had gone missing from Khyaban-e-Badar in DHA two days ago. After eight-year-old boy Abdullah went missing, the District South police started a search. According to Clifton SP Ahmed Chaudhry, they learnt during the search that there was resentment between the boy’s parents and the mother had taken the child to Haripur. He added that the boy was safe with his mother.

The mother had spoken to the police, said the officer and added that she had given a written statement that her husband had been behaving very inappropriately for two years. “Waqas used to torture and give mental torture to me,” said the boy’s mother. “I have two children, and one is Abdul Rahman who is abroad with my sister-in-law,” she said.