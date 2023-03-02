Two new routes of women-only pink bus service launched

There are only 12 countries in the world where female commuters have a dedicated bus service, and Pakistan is one of them, said Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday as he launched two new routes of the Peoples Pink Bus Service in Karachi.

Memon said that many developed countries in the world do not have dedicated transportation facilities for female commuters. He said that the first route of the Pink bus service had been launched in Karachi on a trial basis.

He added that the same facility was introduced for female passengers in Hyderabad. He also said that in the later stages the Pink bus service would be introduced in Sukkur, Larkana and other cities of the province.

He noted that the international media had appreciated the initiative of the provincial government to launch a women-only bus service in the urban centres of the province. He said that by launching the Pink bus service, the provincial government had taken a major step towards the cause of women empowerment.

The minister said that the new commuting service would help a lot of female passengers to reach their educational institutions and offices, markets and other destinations on a daily basis. He mentioned that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party had always taken special steps to serve the cause of women empowerment.

He said that launching two more routes of the Pink bus service — from Power Chowrangi, North Karachi, to the Indus Hospital and from Numaish to Sea View — would go a long way in facilitating our sisters, wives and mothers. He also said that the number of buses on the first route of the Pink bus service in the city, from Model Colony to the Merewether Tower, would also be increased.

The launch ceremony of the two new routes was held at Sea View. It was attended by the chief minister’s coordinator Shahzad Memon, MPA Sadia Javed, Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Zubair Channa and Project Director Sohaib Shafeeq.