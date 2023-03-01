Inaugural Ribat Golf event a big success

KARACHI: Local golfers turned up in big numbers to participate in the inaugural edition of the Ribat Golf Tournament here at the Karachi Golf Club recently.

A total of 42 teams took part in the one-day tournament which was held to raise funds for Ribat, a fast-growing Islamic resource centre.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan, a record ten-time British Open champion, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament.

The event was played on a two-ball Scramble format. The team of Waleed Chachar and Junaid Irfan won the gross title with a score of 65 (-7). The duo of Hassan Panjwani and Yousuf Salahuddin prevailed in the net category with a net score of 61 (-11).

The tournament, which was sponsored by Delta Power, concluded with a well-attended prize distribution ceremony where Jahangir Khan gave away the prizes along with former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Also present at the occasion were top officials of Ribat, representatives of the sponsors and a large number of golfers.