UK varsity’s graduation ceremony

Islamabad: UK-based University of Essex will be holding its first-ever graduation celebration in Pakistan on Saturday (March 4), says a press release.

The event will celebrate links between the internationally-renowned University of Essex and Pakistan with Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster travelling from the UK to take part in the special ceremony at a hotel here. This is believed to be the first graduation ceremony organised by a leading UK university in Pakistan and attended by its vice-chancellor. The guests will include the education minister and minister of planning and development plus representatives from the British High Commission and the British Council.

The ceremony will be attended by many Essex alumni with Vice-Chancellor Awards presented to two outstanding graduates. Education and environment campaigner Nasira Habib and heritage and human rights champion Nasiruddin Mirza will both receive awards during the historic event. Professor Forster said: “This is the first time in our history that the University of Essex has held a graduation ceremony in Pakistan – in fact it is only our second international graduation ever.