Draw held for 1,153 LDA City file holders

LAHORE: The fourth computerised draw for the allotment of plot numbers to the file holders of LDA City held under the supervision of LDA DG Aamir Ahmed Khan at LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town on Tuesday. LDA DG pressed the computer button to initiate the draw containing 1,153 files.
LDA DG said that LDA City between Ferozepur Road and Ring Road is the best opportunity for safe investment. He said that LDA was speeding up the development works in this scheme and people will be able to build houses by the end of this year. File holders can check their plot number by visiting LDA website at lda.gop.pk. He informed that support of Punjab Information Technology Board was obtained to make the draw 100% transparent. Additional DG Housing Safiullah Gondal, Chief Metropolitan Planner Nadeem Zaidi, Chief Engineer I Israr Saeed, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, DG Headquarters Akbar Naqai, Director Khurram Yaqub and other officers were present.
