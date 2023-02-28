Shutter-down strike observed against inflation

KARACHI/LAHORE: Nationwide shutter down strike was observed on the call of a religious party against inflation on Monday.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday observed a countrywide shutter-down strike against the skyrocketing inflation and recent increase in prices of petroleum products. Hotels and shops are closed in different areas of Karachi including Kharadar, Burns Road, Old City, Etihad Town, Baldia Town and surrounding areas. However, the traffic is operating as per usual, reported local media.

Meanwhile, many schools remained closed due to the uncertain situation in the port city. Moreover, protest is being staged on the road leading from Baldia’s Qaim Khani Colony to Orangi Town. Protesters have blocked the roads by burning tyres placing barriers. A similar situation was seen in Orangi Town’s Raees Amrohi area, with road blocked with burning tyres.

Meanwhile, trade activities remained suspended in areas of Dadu, Mirpur Mathelo, Obaro, Daharki, Ghotki and Khuzdar. A protest rally was taken out in the Khanpur and Sadiqabad areas of Rahimyar Khan.

A day earlier, Haripur local traders announced to keep their business centres open on February 27. In a statement, Young Tajir Group’s leader Malik Wajahat Mehboob Awan said the local traders unanimously decided to stay away from the strike call by a religious party and would keep their shops open on Monday.

He said that the traders had decided to boycott the shutter down protest call and would not be part of any such activity as the local traders were already badly affected by the economic crisis that the country was undergoing for the last several months. He added that joining such protests would add to the hardships of traders.

He advised the religious party to show political might using some other method rather than forcing the traders to face further losses. Asking his fellow traders not to respond to any such call and keep their shops open without any fear, Wajahat vowed to protect the traders’ rights against any kind of adventurism with the help of local administration that was bound to ensure the security of the business community of the city.

The TLP had announced a nationwide strike against the rising inflation on Monday. Meanwhile, TLP chief Saad Rizvi termed Monday’s strike call a big success, saying that major markets in all cities and towns in the country remained shut, business activities remained suspended and traffic remained thin.

Addressing media, Saad Rizvi expressed thanks for the traders and transporters community for positively responding to his strike call to protest the unjust increase in prices of petroleum products, and cruel economic policies causing galloping inflation, unemployment and starvation in the country.

He said in Lahore, many markets including Anarkali, Nisbet Road, Hall Road, Shah Alam Market, Rang Mahal, Akbari Mandi, Ichhra, Beadon Road, Multan road remained closed and the traffic on the roads was less than usual. Similarly, he said, the business remained halted in all major cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Sargodha etc.

He said people from other walks of life are equally fed up with the economic policies of the ruling elite resulting in huge inflation, poverty and unemployment. He said with the strike people have successfully given the message to the rulers that time has come when economic oppression will not be tolerated any more. He said shutter down is the first step of the protest movement against the economic slavery of the nation, and the future course of action will be decided very soon to gear up the protest movement. He said TLP will continue to express people’s sentiments, stand by them and will not let them alone in difficulties.

TLP workers started reaching city markets from early morning on bikes and chanted their party slogans.

Shopkeepers feared that the TLP workers could damage their shops if they opened. Shah Alam Market, Azam Cloth Market, Delhi Gate, Mochi Gate Sarafa Bazaar, Montgomery Road, Biden Road, The Mall, Hall Road, Urdu Bazaar, Paper Market, Moti Bazaar, Bansa Wala Bazaar, Icchra Bazaar, Circular Road, Chemical Market and other adjacent markets remained closed. However, other markets in the city remained opened.

TLP spokesperson Sadam Hussain Bukhari, talking to The News, said the strike was peaceful and no incident of forced closure of businesses and shops was made. “We had met traders’ leaders and market unions before the strike call and tried to sensitize the issue of price hike and requested them to observe shutdown,” he said, thanking the traders who supported the TLP call for the public good.