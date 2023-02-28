Pointless freeze

This letter refers to the article ‘As Afghanistan suffers’ (February 24, 2023) by Dr Imran Khalid. Even though there are several other ways to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, the US still thinks making ordinary Afghans suffer by freezing their nation’s assets is the way forward.

Thus far, this approach has produced no results and only made the Taliban more intransigent in their refusal to talk and the Afghan people more sceptical of the intentions of the US.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran