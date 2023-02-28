BankIslami team plants trees

ISLAMABAD: BankIslami has organised a tree plantation drive and a friendly bicycle rally in Islamabad to promote environmental sustainability, a statement said on Monday.

The tree plantation drive saw approximately 100 saplings planted in the F9 Park of the capital city. The event was attended by BankIslami officials, the bank said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Ata, Country Head Distribution, BankIslami, shared, "At BankIslami, we believe in making a positive impact on society and the environment at large and this plantation drive is our small effort to fight climate change and to build a sustainable future for us all." The initiative was in line with its commitment to building a sustainable future, the bank said.