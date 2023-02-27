Body to monitor austerity policy notified

ISLAMABAD: On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, notification for the monitoring committee regarding implementation of austerity policy has been issued.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Aminul Haq, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Adviser to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Minister of State for Power Division Hashim Notizai are members of the committee.

The forum will review implementation of the decisions taken regarding austerity in the federal cabinet meeting on February 22. The Principal Accounting Officer of each federal ministry, division and department will submit suggestions regarding the implementation of the decisions before this committee by February 27 (today).