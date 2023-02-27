PDM praises judges only on favourable verdict: Elahi

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said Shehbaz Sharif’s name should be included in the “Guinness Book of beggars.”

He was talking to former federal minister Brig (R) Ejaz Shah, Complaint Cell chairman Zubair Ahmad, Dr Zain Ali Bhatti, Fayyaz Tabussum and other political leaders who called on him on Sunday. Pervaiz Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif had announced that no sugar in tea and biscuits would be served to cabinet ministers and every minister would pay their electricity bills. “The IMF is all praise for such a sensible prime minister.

A prime minister, like Shehbaz Sharif, has never been seen anywhere in the world. No one else has such a distinctive way of begging,” he quipped. He said the present Chief Justice and most other judges were included in the bench which had given a verdict in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan but then Maryam, her father, Rana Sanaullah and the entire PDM praised them.