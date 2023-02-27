Murder suspect killed in police ‘encounter’

LAHORE: The CIA Sadar Division police killed a murder suspect in an alleged encounter in the Sundar police area. The suspect was identified as Abbas alias Basu. The CIA police raided the area of Sundar to arrest the suspect. The accused and his accomplices opened fire on the police party. Abbas came under firing range and sustained fatal injuries while his accomplices fled. The injured was shifted to the hospital but could not survive. The suspect was wanted by the police in double murder case.
road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,110 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,164 injured. Out of this, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 546 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
Central Economic Work Conference was organised from Dec 15 to 16, 2022. It is a routine meeting where top leadership...
SUKKUR: A minor girl was burnt to death in Larkana on Sunday. A fire broke out in a kitchen of a house located at...
ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and its surrounding areas on early Sunday...
WANA: The protest for the restoration of 3G and 4G networks continued in Raghzai in Barmal tehsil in South Waziristan...
PESHAWAR: Armed militants stormed a police post in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday night. An...
LAKKI MARWAT: Four cops were injured when an explosive device planted on roadside in Lakki City went off on Sunday...
Comments