KP hockey body wants probe into quality of newly-laid turf

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association has requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to initiate an inquiry into the quality of newly-laid hockey turf at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium.

Syed Zahir Shah, president of KPK Hockey, in a letter addressed to the Director General PSB (a copy of which is available with 'The News') said that the surface has shown visible signs of decay within one month of its laying.

Zahir requested the DG to constitute an inquiry committee at the earliest to help restore the sanctity of the venue which virtually is the hub of hockey activities in the province.

A copy of the letter was also forwarded to the Minister and secretary of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC).

According to the letter, wrinkles have appeared on the turf on almost all sides. The contractor had said that the wrinkles would vanish after a few days when a few matches are played on the turf but on the contrary wrinkles have spread during less than one month.

The sprinklers are also substandard and do not fulfill the purpose. The sprinklers are likely to stop working properly in near future.

The nets tucked behind the poles are tender and not long-lasting.

Not to speak of hockey balls, even a pigeon can pass through the net, the letter says and adds that before the matter assumes a serious turn and is addressed to the highest anti-corruption forum in Pakistan, it is realistically and earnestly requested that the matter may kindly be addressed immediately with top priority.

The KPK Hockey association has called to constitute a high-profile committee consisting of experts.

“An expert team may kindly be detailed to examine the turf and ensure remedial steps. The sprinklers should be repaired/ modified or replaced. The Nets should be replaced forthwith.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhw Hockey Association and DG, KP Directorate be taken into confidence about all terms and conditions of the contract with specific mention of guarantee/life of the turf.”

'The News' has learnt that a few more hockey turfs installed recently by the same contractor have also shown signs of early decay.

“The letter to Pakistan Sports Board and all high-ups have been written keeping in mind the promotion of the game of hockey and to save the precious government exchequer.

The government spends a huge amount on such ventures in an effort to promote hockey. Yet the faulty and low standard work peg back these efforts,” the Khyber Pakhtunkhw hockey official said.