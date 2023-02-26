Ten absconders arrested

Islamabad:The Islamabad capital police have arrested 10 absconders involved in heinous crimes during the last 24 hours, the police spokesman said.

Special tasks were assigned to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad capital police Industrial Area, Noon, Aabpara, and Tarnol police stations teams arrested 10 absconders from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. The safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad capital police.

CPO Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials to effectively crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority,” he concluded.