Generation gap

People belonging to different generations tend to have very different attitudes about family, language, workplace attitude, attitude towards women and just life in general.
People belonging to one generation are very different from the other, which is natural. However, the problem arises when people from different generations try to impose their ideas and beliefs on the other while totally condemning that of the other’s.
Abbas Otho
Hyderabad
In 1971, Pakistan suffered the humiliation of surrender and dismemberment and to this date we suffer the consequences....
I want to draw attention to the garbage mismanagement issue in Lines Area, Karachi. There is no proper system in place...
For Pakistani freelancers, the simple task of receiving payments for their work is a challenge. Freelancers are often...
The nation wants to know where all the loans that were taken out on our behalf were spent. The inflationary onslaught...
The phrase ‘boys will be boys’ is often used to excuse or justify certain behaviours, particularly those that are...
Prices of each and every commodity are ballooning with every passing day, creating more and more problems for the...
Comments