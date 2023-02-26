 
close
Sunday February 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Generation gap

February 26, 2023

People belonging to different generations tend to have very different attitudes about family, language, workplace attitude, attitude towards women and just life in general.

People belonging to one generation are very different from the other, which is natural. However, the problem arises when people from different generations try to impose their ideas and beliefs on the other while totally condemning that of the other’s.

Abbas Otho

Hyderabad

Comments