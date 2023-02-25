NA by-elections tickets

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Awami League (PAL) has nominated Uzma Mubarak Advocate from NA-61 Constituency of Rawalpindi, Tahira Bano Mubarak Advocate from NA-60 and Azmat Ali Mubarak Advocate from NA-62 as candidate of PAL, election symbol hockey, says a press release.
In a meeting with the chairman of PAL, Ch Nasir Mahmood, he expressed his gratitude for giving the party ticket, and said that the manifesto of PAL is the manifesto of the people’s aspirations, which is also the only solution to the current problems of the people.
