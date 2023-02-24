Rising population stressing water resources

Islamabad: The population of Islamabad can rise to 12 million if all zones are fully developed, indicating a serious future challenge to meet the water requirements of the residents in the coming decades.

The official statistics showed that the population of the federal capital has been increasing at a rate of over five percent per year. As per a standard formula of 110 people living on each acre of land, Islamabad's population could rise to 12 million after the development of all zones mentioned in the Islamabad Master Plan. Currently, housing is expanding over an area of 84,000 acres–which will accommodate over three million people (more than the current population of the capital)–in an area where there are few water sources.

The French consultants who recently visited the offices of the civic agency and held detailed meetings with its officials noted that Islamabad’s population should be raised keeping in mind the water resources that are accessible. The urban planning wing of the civic agency has already proposed that instead of expanding Islamabad’s boundary to accommodate housing societies, the growing population should be accommodated in high-rise buildings.