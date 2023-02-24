 
close
Friday February 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Unprecedented

February 24, 2023

Yet another earthquake has struck the Syria-Turkiye border region, compounding the death and destruction from the twin quakes on February 6.

We must extend all the help we can to our friends in Turkiye and Syria and pray for an end to this bloody spate of disasters.

Rida Siddiqui

Karachi

Comments