Two dead, more than 50 missing in China mine collapse

BEIJING: At least two people were killed and more than 50 are missing, state media reported, after an apparent collapse at a coal mine in northern China´s Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday.

State broadcaster CCTV said a collapse occurred at a mine in the western part of the Alxa League region around lunchtime, with other outlets and government agencies describing it as a “landslide”. “Currently, the incident has caused the deaths of two people and injured six, with 53 missing,” CCTV said in a social media post.

A video on social media purportedly posted by a coal truck driver appeared to show rocks cascading down a slope, kicking up clouds of brown dust that engulfed several vehicles.