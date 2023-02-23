Usman Dar’s brother appears before ACE

LAHORE: PTI leader Usman Dar's brother has appeared before the investigation team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab.

Umar Dar and Aamir Dar appeared before the anti-corruption investigation team in Sialkot. Usman Dar did not appear as he was abroad and his lawyer asked for February 28 for him to appear before ACE.

Usman Dar accused of awarding contracts to favorites in Public Health Engineering, Municipal Corporation Limited and District Government. Jahangir Butt, SDO of Public Health Engineering, has already been arrested in this case. Dar brothers are also accused of accepting bribes for posting and transfers. A case has been registered against SDO Public Health Engineering Jahangir Butt. In the same case, investigation is also going on against Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar and his brothers. It is pertinent to mention here that ACE Punjab had summoned PTI leader Usman Dar and brothers for alleged financial misappropriation cases.