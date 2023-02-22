9 boards to take exam of compulsory papers on same day

LAHORE: A meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman was held at Lahore Board here on Tuesday in which it was decided that papers of compulsory subjects of Matric and Intermediate examinations would be held on the same day by all nine exam boards of the province. Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali chaired the meeting which was attended by the Controllers of Exams of all the nine BISEs. Dr Mirza Habib Ali also issued instructions to release the date sheet as soon as possible. He also issued directions regarding an improved monitoring process to make the examination system clean and transparent. It is pertinent to mention here that Secondary School (Matric) Annual Exam 2023 will start from April 20 across all exam boards of Punjab.

UMT holds ‘Career Fair 2023’: University of Management and Technology (UMT) Office of Corporate Linkages and Placements (OCLP) organized its annual “Career Fair 2023” here on Tuesday. According to a press release as many as 124 national and multinational organizations set up their stalls and carried out recruitment of degree holders on-spot. The Career Fair 2023 featured a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, technology, hospitality and retail.

UVAS, Chinese firm sign MoU: UVAS on Tuesday signed an MoU with Tang International Group China for the promotion of education cooperation. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Founder & President Tang Chinese Education & Technology Limited Beijing, China Li Jinsong signed the MoU in an online ceremony. It will also facilitate the liaison between UVAS Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization/Business Incubation Center with Chinese Science and Technology Parks, Technology Transfer Offices, Business/Technology Incubation Centers etc. for knowledge sharing, capacity building, research collaboration, joint ventures and other related fields.