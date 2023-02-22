A post showing inappropriate content in an examination paper at COMSATS University Islamabad recently went viral on social media. The content in question appeared as a question in the paper. This incident calls into question the professionalism of those in charge of setting the exam.
How could they let such an obvious source of controversy make it into the paper? Those responsible should be held accountable and those who run our universities are advised to be more vigilant and sensible about the content they decide to hand out to their students.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
