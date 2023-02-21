CTD playing key role in eliminating terrorism: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited CTD headquarters where he planted a sapling and appreciated the professionalism of the staff while inspecting its various sections, including the Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) block.

Addl IG (CTD) Punjab briefed him on successful intelligence-based operations. During the meeting, the chief minister expressed his deep appreciation for the crucial role played by the CTD Punjab in thwarting terrorism. He assured the department of his commitment to providing the latest weaponry and advanced technology necessary to enhance its operational and intelligence capabilities.

The CM lauded the CTD as a leading force in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged its exceptional efforts in maintaining peace in the province. He further commended the department’s remarkable efforts in eliminating terrorist networks and their facilitators.

The government deeply values the bravery exhibited by the CTD staff in thwarting the malicious plans of terrorists, as their courageous efforts have even led to the sacrifice of their lives in the pursuit of maintaining peace.

The nation takes immense pride in these brave sons of the country who have served as heroes by selflessly confronting terrorists, even at the risk of their own lives, he added. The CM concluded by stating that such a courageous and selfless commitment to the safety and security of the nation was truly heroic and deserving of the highest praise and recognition.

IG, CCPO, secretary finance, secretary information, special secretary (home) and others were also present.

Meanwhile, a follow-up meeting regarding PSL security arrangements was held under the chair of CM Mohsin Naqvi at his office. The meeting took a detailed review of security arrangements made for PSL matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi while the CM directed linking the Rawalpindi cameras with Lahore’s Safe Cities Authority like Multan to enhance security coverage. He noted that a 4-tier security fence would be created to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi like Multan.

While ensuring security on the PSL routes, the CM ordered that the duration of traffic stoppage should be kept to a minimum. An effective publicity campaign should be carried out to keep the citizens regularly aware of the alternative routes during the movement of the teams, he said. While directing the effective monitoring of the security arrangements, he added that line departments should maintain the best coordination among themselves.

The CM was briefed that a parking facility would be provided for visitors at Gulberg College in Lahore and a shuttle service would run from the college to the stadium for disabled and elderly people. Arrangements were being made to install lights along the entire route and the stadium and route would be monitored with the help of 160 cameras in Rawalpindi.

Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Ibrahim Murad, Bilal Afzal, Amir Mir, IG police, ACS (Home), Addl IG (CTD), Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, commissioner Lahore, DIG (Ops) Lahore, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore and related officials attended the meeting while Multan and Rawalpindi commissioners, RPOs, CPOs, deputy commissioners, DPOs and CTOs participated through video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the traffic accident in the Kalar Kahar Salt Range area and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He sought a report from the administration and instructed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.