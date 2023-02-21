Mujeeb joins Zalmi

KARACHI: Afghanistan’s experienced off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

The 21-year-old, who was Zalmi’s pick in the diamond category, was available for selection in Zalmi’s Monday night game against Quetta Gladiators here at the National Stadium.

Mujeeb, who has played one Test, has a solid track-record in T20 cricket, having taken 225 wickets in 205 matches, with two five-wicket hauls. Mujeeb is the nephew of Afghanistan’s former international cricketer Noor Ali Zadran.