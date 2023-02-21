Raisani urges Qalandars to hold trials in Balochistan too

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Vice-President and Chairman Balochistan Hockey Association Nawabzada Haji Mir Lashkari Raisani has invited Lahore Qalandars to organise trials in the remote areas of Balochistan.
Raisani visited KHA Sports Complex on the last day of the Karachi leg of the open trials organised under the Qalandars’ Players Development Programme. He also met players from Sindh and Balochistan who took part in the open trials.
Raisani said that Qalandars' support in the revival of hockey in the current economic crisis is a commendable effort. A large number of players participated in the trials, but several players living in remote areas of Balochistan could not become a part of the trials, he said and added that Lahore Qalandars should organise trials in the remote areas of Balochistan as well.
