Transgender person killed

MINGORA: A member of the transgender community was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident at Taj Chowk in Mingora city on Sunday.
The injured transgendered person Israr alias Gulalai told the police at hospital that she had gone to Fatehpur village along with other colleagues to participate in a dancing event and came under attack when they were returning.
She said that they were traveling in a car when the accused identified as Nawab belonging to Matta tehsil in Swat, who was traveling in another car, allegedly opened fire on them.
Gulalai said that she sustained injuries in the firing while her colleague Osama alias Mahnoor received bullets in the chest and died instantly.
The deceased transgendered person Osama alias Mahnoor belonged to Karachi while the injured Israr alias Gulalai hailed from Mardan.
The injured and the deceased were taken to the Saidu Sharif Hospital, where Gulalai gave her statement to the police, accusing one Nawab of opening fire on them.
According to the police, the accused and the deceased had friendship but they had developed some differences recently, which led to the occurrence.
