Meeting convened on security situation

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has convened a meeting for Tuesday for assessing the security situation across the province in the context of upcoming general elections.

A handout said the relevant senior officials will give a detailed briefing to the caretaker chief minister on the overall security situation in the province.

It merits mention here that KP Governor Ghulam Ali had sent a letter to the caretaker chief minister a few days back seeking security assessment for holding general elections in the province.