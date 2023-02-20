Cummins says Australia to review shot choice after India loss

Ag AFP

NEW DELHI: Skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday admitted Australia’s batsmen slipped “away from their methods” after an over-reliance on sweep shots hastened their collapse in a six-wicket Test loss to India.

The tourists´ resumed on 61-1 but lost their remaining wickets in just over 90 minutes to fold for 113 in a dismal morning session on a tricky, low-bouncing New Delhi pitch.

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dazzled with seven wickets to bring down the curtains on Australia as the hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

“Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped,” said Cummins after his team’s second straight Test loss inside three days.

“Everyone controls their own game, some balls just have your name,” he added. “But I think there will be a review. Shot choice, did we go about it the right way?”

Six of the 10 Australian batsmen including Steve Smith and David Warner’s concussion substitute Matt Renshaw fell after attempting the sweep or reverse sweep as Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three, wreaked havoc.