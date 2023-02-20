Shab-e-Meraj observed with religious devotion

LAHORE: Shab-e-Meraj, the night when the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was ascended to the highest levels of heavens, was observed in the night between Saturday and Sunday across the country with traditional religious devotion and fervour.

Large number of believers offered special prayers all the night in decorated mosques and inside their homes for seeking the blessings of Allah Almighty. They offered special prayers, seeking welfare of the entire nation and the Ummah, and riddance from all sorts of problems and tribulations.

Special prayers were made for ridding the country and other parts of Muslim world of serious economic crises and growing terrorism and bloodshed. Different Islamic and socio-cultural organisations arranged special prayers and Mahafil-e-Naat in mosques and other places to seek blessings of The Almighty collectively.

Lailat-ul-Meraj also known as Shab-e-Meraj is a glorious night, marking the Israa’ and Meraj of Prophet (PBUH) when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram Sharif, inside Al-Aqsa Mosque (also known as Baitul Muqaddas) and was then ascended to highest stages of the Heaven. The word Meraj (ascent) of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is derived from Arabic word Urooj, which means ‘height,’ or ‘ascension.’ It is celebrated on 27th day of the month of Rajab in the Islamic calendar.

During the mahafil, various Islamic scholars threw light on the importance of the day and its blessings. Special Nawafil and Mahafil-e-Shabina were also offered by the people to seek blessings of Allah and forgiveness for their sins.

Newspapers and periodicals brought out special editions highlighting the significance of the occasion while electronic media also aired special programmes to mark the occasion. Special sweet dishes like Halwa, Zarda etc were prepared and distributed among the relatives and neighbours apart from the poor and destitute.