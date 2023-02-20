Immature adults

Gomal University, based in Dera Ismail Khan, in a display of the worst instincts of our education administrators, has decided to ban on-campus male-female student interactions. This ridiculous decision betrays the kind of thinking that has produced the unemployed, irrational, and frustrated young people we have today. Universities are not someone’s private property. They are run through the taxes and fees of students. Any decision that affects the students directly should be thoroughly discussed and debated by student committees or unions before being implemented. Hopefully, someone will have the sense to revert this risible decision.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Peshawar
I want to convey my concern about the widespread strikes in our nation. As a result of the frequent strikes in both...
In a country where the majority of the working-age population is below the age of 35, it is surprising to find a youth...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Taxing the poor’ . Taxing the poor and sparing the rich has been the modus...
Sexual harassment at work places has become rampant in Pakistan. Despite the existence of laws to protect women...
The refusal of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges association to accept the Sindh government’s decision to...
The PSL is off to a flying start. However, amidst the revelry and excitement, the nation’s biggest sporting star and...
Comments