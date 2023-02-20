Immature adults

Gomal University, based in Dera Ismail Khan, in a display of the worst instincts of our education administrators, has decided to ban on-campus male-female student interactions. This ridiculous decision betrays the kind of thinking that has produced the unemployed, irrational, and frustrated young people we have today. Universities are not someone’s private property. They are run through the taxes and fees of students. Any decision that affects the students directly should be thoroughly discussed and debated by student committees or unions before being implemented. Hopefully, someone will have the sense to revert this risible decision.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Peshawar