Pak-Malaysia Business Council hosts dinner for Malaysian High Commissioner

KARACHI: Mr. M. Bashir Janmohammed, Chairman, Pak-Malaysia Business Council of the FPCCI, hosted Dinner for High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Mohammad Azhar Mazlan.

Directors and prominent Members of Pak-Malaysia Business Council, H. E. Mr. Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, other high officials of Malaysian Embassy/Consulate, and other prominent businessmen, bankers, financial sector CEOs, and companies’ heads were present.

Mr. M. Bashir Janmohammed pointed out that, although Malaysia is very important business partner of Pakistan since seventies but Pakistan is continuously facing trade deficit with Malaysia and trade imbalance has touched around US Dollar one Billion in recent years.

The High Commissioner expressed that a lot of opportunities exist in Malaysia and Pakistani businessmen and investors can establish their own businesses at Kuala Lumpur, which will not only cover Malaysian market but also neighboring ASEAN countries, having mutually agreed regulations, procedures and facilities in respect of trade and business, that could be beneficial for both the countries.