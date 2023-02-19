Kings take on Qalandars in much-anticipated HBL PSL encounter

KARACHI: Big rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will meet in what could be a gripping encounter of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) – the country’s marquee event – here at the National Stadium on Sunday (today).

It is highly expected that the big clash will also attract a huge Sunday crowd.

So far in the PSL history 15 matches have been played between both sides with Kings winning nine while Qalandars notching victories in six matches.

Lahore Qalandars, who are yet to be joined by their key leggie Rashid Khan of Afghanistan who is expected to arrive on Monday, began their journey with a narrow one-run win against Multan Sultans on February 13, which was the opening show of the six-team league.

Fakhar Zaman (66) and debutant Mirza Tahir Baig (32) had guided Lahore to pile-up 175-6. Multan Sultans were then restricted to 174-6 with Zaman Khan defending 16 runs in the final over.

Fakhar’s role will be key again for Lahore as he is in form which he carries right from the ODI series against New Zealand held recently.

Kamran Ghulam, although, could not click in the first game, but he is expected to leave an impact. He is no doubt an impact player and knows how to get the momentum.

Abdullah Shafique also can be given a chance.

Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Shai Hope, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, down in the order, are the players who could go for big hits when the team will need their contribution.

Lahore Qalandars, mostly, depend on their bowling which has some big names including skipper Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, impressive Zaman Khan, Dawson, Wiese and Hussain Talat.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will be looking to pull off a much-needed victory in their fourth home show.

They lost to Peshawar Zalmi by two runs in their opener and were undone by Islamabad United by four wickets in their initial two matches.

Till filing of the story, they were playing against Quetta Gladiators in their third match here on Saturday night.

Kings had a fine start against Quetta after removing three of their top batsmen for just 13 on the board after opting to bowl first.

If they are able to win this game it will raise their morale before their encounter against Lahore Qalandars.

Kings are on paper a very strong team having the likes of Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Matthew Wade, James Vince and Haider Ali with left-armer Mohammad Amir spearheading their bowling line-up which also has experienced leggie Imran Tahir.

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan Niazi, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, James Fuller, Mohammad Musa, Qasim Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Umar, Aamer Yamin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed, Imran Tahir

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Husain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Shawaiz Irfan, Abdullah, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Shane Dadswell.