Nation paying price of corrupt rulers’ misdeeds, says JI leader

The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has said that the Pakistani nation is paying the price of misdeeds by corrupt rulers.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the ruling elite in Pakistan, no matter which party it belonged to, plundered the foreign loans and then squeezed the already marooned lower and middle classes in the country to get the loans rescheduled and generate funds.

Lambasting the government and bureaucracy for abuse of powers to enjoy luxuries at the cost of taxpayers’ money, he demanded that the authorities reveal the cost that was incurred on the transportations, security protocol and perks of the rulers and high-ranked government officials.

The JI city chief questioned the government’s policy of further increasing the burden on the common folks instead of bringing in transparency in the process of taxation.

Regarding the aftermath of the local government elections in the megacity, he strongly reacted to reports that said that by-polls in the city’s remaining union committees would be delayed for another two months.

Rehman made it clear that the people of Karachi would not accept any such fascist attack on their rights. He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to clear the impression that it had become a tool of Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He asked the ECP to prioritise the democratic rights of 30 million residents of Karachi.

He said that he himself would take part in the hearing to be held by the ECP on February 22. He asked the commission about the cause of delay in polls in 11 UCs when the same had already announced polls in 33 constituencies of the National Assembly.

The JI had emerged as the largest party in Karachi during the recent local government elections in terms of both the popular vote and seats, Rehman claimed and added that the party would safeguard its mandate come what may.

He also shed light on the issues being faced by the people of Karachi. He condemned the government and police for their failure to ensure security of lives and possessions of people.

The JI leader also raised the issue of the renewal of the K-Electric licence and made it clear that the JI would not accept any attempt to extend the licence of the power utility for another seven years.

He alleged that the company had been engaged in illegal affairs and it had openly violated its agreement with the state.