Own worst enemy

Imran Khan’s recent letter to the president calling for an inquiry against former COAS Gen Bajwa shows the former PM’s continuing inability to reconcile with his departure from power. The villains of his tales may change, but this fact remains the same.
Imran’s government fell under the weight of its corruption, inefficiency and political naivety. There is little anyone could have done to save them from themselves.
Kamran Arshad Satti
Rawalpindi
