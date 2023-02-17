Lower number of fans witness Kings-United clash

KARACHI: The crowd that watched the HBL PSL 8 clash between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium here on Thursday was much thinner than on the Tuesday.

The Karachiites had welcomed the country’s marquee league with warmth as thousands of people were seen even three hours before the kick-off of the show between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

However, the fans had to face huge hardships before entering the venue as long queues were seen outside the venue which had reached even the Mashriq Centre and it was a rare view. The people had to come on foot from far away due to absence of any shuttle service. But it was a calm Thursday evening and crowd attendance was seen much thinner which might have also shocked the authorities of the six-team league.

On Tuesday before the Kings-Zalmi game this correspondent talked to some fans and they told him that the ticket prices should be reduced and entry into the venue should be facilitated.

Karachiites seem to have lost their interest in witnessing cricket and even a month-long series between Pakistan and New Zealand recently here at the National Stadium also turned out to be disappointing as far as crowd attendance was concerned. But still the people of Karachi love T20 cricket and often spare time from their busy routine amid economic hardships.