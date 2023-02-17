Elite happy as poor worry

LAHORE: Tax measures announced by the finance minister depicted the same callous mindset of our planners, who are not prepared to generate resources that really hurt the haves instead of have nots.

Masses were mentally prepared for higher tax measures, but expected that the elite would also feel the pinch of the miseries that ordinary citizens go through. Pakistan is in a precarious position because the few with resources and power have no idea of the despair that the common man goes through.

The elite do not know what hunger is. In fact they have no idea of the delight of the destitute who get a small piece of bread after two days. The elite can buy the most expensive food, highest cost fruits, imported milk and juices. They play in wealth.

There are two types of elite: the first are the businessmen who continue to make money irrespective of the state of the economy. When going is not good, their profits do decline, but it is rare that they operate in loss.

Over years they have accumulated tonnes of resources which enable them to live lavishly in boom and recession. They continue upgrading their lifestyle and buying luxury vehicles every year.

The others are the ruling elite, feudal politicians and the top bureaucracy of the country. They do not have to worry about price hikes, or shortages.

The state machinery ensures that every item they require is made available to them. Rulers and the parliamentarians enjoy free electricity, gas and hefty mobile allowance and petrol allowance equivalent to 100-500 litres per month.

So they have no issue if the gas, petrol, and power rates are enhanced. The generals, prime minister, chief ministers, governors, the president and the head of judiciary are entitled to import bulletproof luxury vehicles without paying any duty.

Grade 22 officers even after retirement are entitled to claim salaries of two servants, besides hefty pension. The judges after retirement draw the same amount as pension after retirement. The parliamentarians are entitled to pension. The list of perks goes on.

These are the people who largely run this country. They have no worldly worries. How can we expect them to feel the plight of the downtrodden when they do not share the difficulties faced by the masses.

Their children go to posh schools and lately most of the children study abroad (this includes bureaucrats who earn less than the schooling expenses abroad). They get the best treatment in private clinics and hospitals.

They do not know the desperation that the poor feel while getting treatment at government facilities. But the top bureaucrats, the ruling elite get world class treatment in the same state facilities as the best medical equipment is kept in safe custody only to be taken out when a VIP enters the government hospital. For masses all machines crucial for treatment are out of order.

The finance minister must have announced measures to cut the perks and privileges of the ruling elite, bureaucrats and the judiciary. When you are taxing businessmen over and above the tax rate because the country needs resources, why not abolish the free petrol, power and gas bill of elites?

They should bear these expenses like all other citizens of the country. We will never move forward until those who rule this country experience the difficulties faced by the common man.