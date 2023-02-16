 
close
Thursday February 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Elahi holds meeting with legal team

By Our Correspondent
February 16, 2023

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday held a meeting with his legal team to discuss prevailing political and legal issues.

Expressing reservations on the governor not giving the election date, Elahi raised constitutional questions. If he does not accept his constitutional responsibility, the caretaker setup established by him will also be unconstitutional.

Comments