Wednesday February 15, 2023
Corruption-free

February 15, 2023

The phenomenon of corruption has become so ingrained that many simply see it as an inevitable part of how things are done here. This pessimist approach is quite alarming. It is a self-fulfilling prophecy that dooms us to keep reliving the crises of the present.

We need a vision of a country free of corruption and to stake a firm stand against this practice if we are to make any progress.

A Rehman Chachar

Guddu

