PM orders action against hoarders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this file photo from the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was based on lies and his ‘somersaults’ had disappointed the nation.

“Imran Niazi’s antics and somersaults continue to disappoint the nation,” he said in a tweet, in reference to the U-turns of the PTI leader on his own previous stance.

The prime minister said, “The only constant is his desperation to get back into power even if it involves plunging the country into a protracted period of instability.”

He said the politics of Imran Niazi was based on lies, which were getting exposed by the day. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted availability of edible items to the people across the country and take action against hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday regarding the availability of essential items and ensuring stability in their prices. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, chief secretaries of four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and Chief Commissioner Islamabad also attended the meeting.

He directed to set up special committees to improve supply chain and stabilise the prices of essential items. The prime minister said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country including that of wheat.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the provinces and administrative units to present a concrete strategy in the next review meeting regarding ‘Sasta Ramazan Bazaars’ and the supply of essential commodities at cheap prices during the holy month of Ramazan. He said that technology should be employed to ensure stability of prices in Ramazan bazaars.

The meeting was informed that there is no shortage of food items in the country and adequate steps are being taken to deliver wheat, pulses, edible oil and other commodities to the people. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Turkish embassy in Islamabad to express his condolences to the people of Turkey who have suffered loss of life and property due to the recent earthquake.

During the visit to the Turkish embassy, Prime Minister Shehbaz was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM Attaullah Tarar and SAPM Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister conveyed his condolences to Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci and prayed for the victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkey. PM Sharif also assured the Turkish ambassador that the government and people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with the people of Turkey and that they will continue their rescue and relief efforts until the last affected person is rehabilitated.

The ambassador of Turkey thanked the prime minister and the people of Pakistan and expressed that they are touched by the outpouring of sympathy and support from the entire Pakistani nation.