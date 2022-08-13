In address to nation, PM Shehbaz calls for economic independence

PM Shehbaz addresses the nation. — Screengrab/PTV

ISLAMABAD: In his address to the nation ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a nation cannot be independent without economic self-reliance.

"There is no concept of a nation's independence without economic independence," the prime minister told the nation in a televised on Saturday.

"Most importantly, we will need to revive the passion that led to the creation of Pakistan," he said, noting that this passion will lead to the establishment of a great nation.



The prime minister's call for economic stability comes as the cash-strapped nation desperately seeks financial assistance from friendly countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country's foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded at $7,830.3 million, down $555 million compared with $8,385.4 on July 29, data released by the SBP on Thursday showed, which can cover fewer than 1.12 months.

Shehbaz Sharif-led government came into power in April after the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — and since then, the incumbent rulers have been trying to stabilise the economy.

