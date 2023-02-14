Shehryar Afridi pays fine

KOHAT: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former interior minister Shehryar Afridi deposited a Rs50,000 fine with the returning officer on Monday.
Returning Officer Nisar Khan said that the former minister was imposed a Rs50,000 fine for the violation of the code of conduct during the local government elections in the Kurram tribal district. He confirmed that the PTI leader had paid the fine.It may be mentioned that Sheheryar Afridi has submitted nomination papers for contesting the upcoming by-election on NA-32 slated for March 16.
