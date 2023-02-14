Zaheer-ud-Din Babur remembered

LAHORE: Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies Babur Legacy Centre in collaboration with the Embassy of Uzbekistan organised a seminar on ‘Babur: A Symbol of Shared Legacy between Pakistan & Uzbekistan’ to celebrate the 540th birthday of Zaheer-ud-Din Babur here on Monday.

Addressing the seminar, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov said that Zaheer-ud-Din Babur’s personality and legacy is well known all over the world and for sure deserved to be included among great scholars as Bu Ali Sina, Al-Farabi, Al-Khwarzmy, Mirza Ghalib and Allama Iqbal. On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, Director Babur Legacy Centre Prof Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar, diplomats, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In his address, Arif Usmanov said that the President and the people of Uzbekistan were grateful for honouring Babur’s legacy and enrichment of our political and cultural ties and enforcing our scientific and people-to-people contacts. Dr Mehboob said that South Asia and Central Asia were two geographical regions, which shared a history of mutual relations dating back to ancient times. He said that hundreds of poets, writers, Sufis, ulema, artists and common people migrated from Central Asia to South Asia.

Dr Amra Raza said that Zaheer-ud-Din Babur was a soldier and poet and we get many lessons from his life. Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar said that Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies Babur Legacy Centre will continue to organise events to highlight various aspects of his personality in the future.